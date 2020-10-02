Even in this pandemic year there is something that does not change: September puts autumn on the calendar, the opening of schools and the return to offices. And although the coronavirus continue to be the undisputed protagonist of the day to day, a favorable scenario opens for the arrival of another virus, the flu virus, which threatens to share credits as secondary. It is the ideal situation to get every self-respecting hypochondriac out of their boxes, as well as a good cocktail to fill emergency rooms and begin to collapse health centers … unless we can distinguish which symptoms are compatible with the coronavirus from those that are not.

Taking into account the signs of the covid-19 that we already know, at first it seems like an impossible mission. But it is not entirely. It is true that the task is complicated enough that the slightest hint of self-diagnosis is especially inadvisable this year – the last word will always be the PCR tests – but there are two factors that should alert us or, on the contrary, give us some peace of mind. One of them is context. “To interpret your symptoms, this epidemiological context is essential: where do you live and if there is a high incidence in that environment or, on the contrary, there have been no infections”, says Julián Olalla, specialist in internal medicine at the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella and president of the scientific committee of I National Congress COVID19, held last week.

That, added to whether we have scrupulously complied with the rules to prevent infections or have ignored them, can give us a first clue. “If you have respected the distances, you have washed your hands well and you know that you have used the mask correctly, you do not have to think that you have been infected”, reassures María Eulalia de Lucio-Villegas Menéndez, family doctor and member of the Group of Infectious Diseases Work of the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (SemFYC).

The other factor in the equation is the symptoms themselves, and there are more nuances in this chapter. Especially since at this time of year viruses begin to appear that produce external signals similar to those of SARS-CoV-2. The flu is the most important, to the point that covid-19 and influenza share manifestations that complicate diagnosis even for healthcare professionals. In fact, in the first interdisciplinary meeting on covid-19, the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (SEIMC) highlighted that the main challenge they will face in a few weeks is the risk that seasonal epidemics of respiratory viruses such as influenza will coincide in time with the pandemic.

How do I know if my cough is compatible with the symptoms of the coronavirus? Only the dry is cited as a symptom of covid-19, and it has its peculiarities

The fever that characterizes the flu is also quite common in SARS-CoV-2 infection – it appeared in 68.7% of the first 18,609 Covid-19 cases reported in Spain, according to the document. ‘Scientific-Technical Information. Coronavirus disease, COVID-19 ‘ of the Ministry of Health. What to do then if the thermometer rises above 38 degrees? It depends on how the fever occurs, experts say. When it appears with the other two cardinal symptoms of COVID-19, dry cough and dyspnea or choking sensation, there is little doubt – again, it is always the CRP that should confirm the diagnosis. And doctors warn that we must pay special attention to the last symptom, dyspnea, which is the most worrying. “It is the one that reflects the presence or not of pneumonia, and pneumonia is the initial indicator of the severity of the disease,” says Germán Peces Barba, pulmonologist and vice president of the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR).

An added problem is that, in these times, the very stressful situation that we are experiencing can create such anxiety that some people confuse this state with dyspnea, apparently they are short of breath. How to differentiate one thing from another? “There are a very basic test they can do to rule out lung cause: take air to fill the lung and empty it ”, advises the pulmonologist. “Those with healthy lungs will be able to do it, and they will feel relief. Those with a diseased lung, no, “he explains.

How to distinguish the headache that best fits with covid-19 Scientists speak of at least four types

But even when there is no dyspnea there are several possible scenarios. That we have a cough or not, that the fever is high or the thermometer indicates a few simple tenths, that we experience other symptoms such as fatigue that we do not remember ever feeling, that we are perfectly well even though we have a fever … How do we know if we should contact he healthcare system of our community? “In the end we are talking about a virus, and therefore, although fever does not occur in all cases of covid, it does occur in a high percentage,” says Julián Olalla. And he clarifies that the fever “is a temperature above 38 degrees, and both a day long and seven. In any case, it is one of the things that should put us on alert, even if you are like a rose. Especially because you can be a carrier of the virus, “he adds.

In fact, as José Ramón Martínez-Riera, president of the Community Nursing Association and member of the organizing committee of the I National Congress COVID-19, recalls, “currently, anyone with a fever without a focus is already acting as if it were covid. The problem is in asymptomatic patients who make it difficult to control the spread of the virus.

A big problem for doctors who do have a vaccine

The president of the scientific committee of the COVID-19 Congress, Julián Olalla, says that as they have learned more about the virus they have no doubt that the adjective that best describes it is traitor. They believe that the qualifier is correct because over time new studies have appeared identifying new symptoms. And is that it seems that everything, or almost everything, can potentially be a symptom from a SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. “I had a professor of general pathology who said: ‘In medicine and in love you can’t say never or always.’ And with the coronavirus we are seeing that this is applied to the letter. It has a series of very varied symptoms, but in some patients there are some, in others, others… ”, says Olalla. And it indicates that among these very different manifestations, conjunctivitis to skin manifestations, passing through others at the level of the central nervous system, in addition to asthenia and diarrhea, have been described.

The good news is that some of these symptoms are characteristic of the coronavirus almost exclusively. For example, anosmia or loss of the sense of smell, unless it is not sudden or you have a very bad cold, cases in which it can be due to an acute nasal congestion. “Alterations in the sense of smell and / or taste have been observed in up to 50% of patients, reaching 90% in some studies. In addition, up to one in five is the first symptom, “says Fernando López, a member of the COVID-19 committee of the Spanish Society of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery. López adds that the presence of these alterations in isolation is not frequent, and that in more than 90% of cases it is accompanied by other symptoms. On the contrary, there is a symptom that, although it does not rule out SARS-CoV-2, does not seem to be typical of the disease. “With the coronavirus, you cannot say no to anything, but runny nose or watery mucus is poorly described in this virus,” adds Julián Olalla.

Given this list of varied symptoms, many of them common to diseases that usually appear at this time, what is the moral of health professionals? First of all, to get vaccinated against flu this year will be more important than ever. “If you want to prevent both infections from occurring in the same individual, which can be fatal, and also for doctors to break their skulls to see if what that patient has is flu or coronavirus, vaccination is vital,” says Olalla emphatically.

What is the best time to get a flu shot? The biological clock influences the effectiveness of the immune response, which is why it could also affect the effectiveness of the vaccine

Second, that contagion prevention measures are the only way to avoid viruses such as covid. “Today, the only effective and safe vaccine that exists is hand hygiene, mask and distancing. But also, in the event of any suspicion, isolation must be respected ”, affirms María Eulalia de Lucio-Villegas Menéndez, who recalls that when a person is a contact in a case pending confirmation, they must remain in self-isolation and, if the case is positive, keep that isolation for 14 days regardless of whether you have symptoms or not. “It is essential to assume individual and collective responsibility. To continue thinking that the population can and should only play a passive role and recipient of the decisions that professionals, experts or politicians make is a mistake ”, concludes José Ramón Martínez-Riera.