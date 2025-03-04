He Agreement reached between PSOE and Junts for the Delegation of Competencies Regarding migration to the Generalitat of Catalonia, a new debate on the constitutionality of the pact has aroused.

From the opposition they argue that the competences in immigration and borders “are exclusive to the State” and that the delegation means “continuing to dismantle the State in Catalonia,” said the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo on Tuesday. According to the spokeswoman for the popular, Cuca Gamarra, to the agreement “violates the constitutional framework.”

However, Vice President Yolanda Díaz has assured that the delegation of these powers Yes it is “within the framework of article 150 of the Constitution“, since it is a delegation” of shared competencies “and that” the powers of the State have not altered, “he said in an interview in The time of 1.

What do articles 149 and 150 of the Constitution say on security and borders competences

Specifically, The Spanish Constitution of 1978 It makes express reference to the competences in border immigration in its articles 149 and 150.

In article 149.1.2, to which the opposition refers, it is established that “the State has exclusive competition about nationality, immigration, emigration, foreigner and asylum right“

That is, only the central government has competence to regulate the borders, who enters and leaves in the country, its legal status and the regulations on foreigners.

On the other hand, the Article 150.2 – that they refer from the Government- it establishes that the State “may transfer or delegate to the Autonomous Communities, through Organic Law, powers corresponding to matters of state ownership that by their very nature are susceptible to transfer or delegation”

That is, that Some of these powers can be assigned to the regions, except in the case of immigrationwhich affects sovereignty and borders and, therefore, would not be susceptible to transfer to be the exclusive competence of the State.





The agreement establishes the Delegation of Safety and Immigration Control Competencies

As detailed in the text of the agreementwhich has already been presented as a proposal for both groups in Congress, among the detailed powers, the delegation to the Catalan Autonomous Police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, of the Security of ports, airports and “critical areas” (in cooperation with other bodies), as well as the assumption by the Generalitat of the CIE MANAGEMENT and the control of residence authorizationsas well as the expulsion of immigrants with the prohibited entry.

From the PP they have assured that their legal services are already working on it “in the words of Cuca Gamarra, to explore if the agreement violates the constitutional framework as the popular defends. Besides, Yolanda Díaz has insisted that the proposed text is open to “nuance” by all political parties throughout the parliamentary process.