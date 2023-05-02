In this article we propose that establishing a dialogue with armed actors is a route that governments can follow with the aim of building peace. To support this argument, we resort to research experiences in the Mexican state of Michoacán and in the departments of Medellín and Urabá, Colombia. This exercise makes sense if one considers that the latter country has a long history of undertaking peace processes with political guerrilla groups. It is in this context that President Gustavo Petro proposes a “total peace” that includes establishing a negotiation process with criminal armed groups to eradicate violence.

In Mexico, there are no precedents or proposals comparable to Colombia. In recent history, the only peace process that was thought of as such was with the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN), from 1994 to 1996. Later, after a decade of the war against drugs, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he would seek peace through “hugs, not bullets.” The “hugs” consist mainly of targeting social programs in those municipalities with the highest rate of intentional homicide in order to address the structural causes of violence. Only in a few moments has something similar to negotiating peace with criminal groups been attempted: among these, in 2014 and again in 2021, in the state of Michoacán, in the center west of the country.

After six years of academic research and professional intervention in Michoacán, last month we visited Colombia with a team of academic researchers with long experience in that country. We spoke with various organizations focused on peace, as well as municipal, departmental and national officials. We visited Medellín, which in the 1990s was once the most violent city in the world, yet now has one of the lowest homicide rates in Colombia. We also went to the Urabá region, on the Caribbean coast, considered one of the most conflictive in the country, where there is a presence of guerrilla movements and organized crime.

Medellín and Urabá facing the policy of total peace

In our visit to Colombia, we found that both organizations and officials view the total peace proposal with “good eyes”. However, they resent the fact that the negotiation process was carried out mainly with leaders of the armed groups. Civil society organizations consider that they have not been taken into account by the national government. It is expected that the peaceful social actors have the capacity to dialogue with the present Administration.

Likewise, concern was expressed that, although the policy of total peace may be successful and manage to demobilize specific armed actors, in relation to organized crime, it is thought that, if the profitability of illegal economies is not stopped, they will reach new players to meet the demands of the market.

Likewise, we received criticism that the Gustavo Petro Administration is “naive” in that it imagines criminal groups as hierarchical configurations with clear leadership. According to our interlocutors in Colombia, many organized crime groups actually operate as networks, therefore, they grow horizontally and with abundant ramifications. This means that there is no clear command with which to negotiate. In addition, even in cases where the structure of criminal organizations allows referral to a central command, there are no guarantees that this will be obeyed.

There is also insight that “submission to justice” is the centerpiece of the total peace bill, which calls for armed groups to hand over information about their criminal activities, accept responsibility for crimes, and offer reparation to their victims. . Such subjugation, some say, is unappealing to criminal organizations. In addition, some criminal groups insist that they be recognized for having provided order for decades in their territories, in the absence of the State.

Interventions for peace with criminal groups in Michoacán

Considering the characteristics of criminal structures in Mexico, would it be possible to propose an experiment similar to the one being carried out in the Colombian context?

In 2013, in Michoacán, there was an uprising in arms by people who identified themselves as self-defense groups and said that their social movement was a response to extortion and other abuses committed by the criminal organization Los Caballeros Templarios. Faced with this situation, the federal government appointed, a year later, a security commissioner who, in practical terms, took over from the governor of Michoacán. Some of the commissioner’s strategies included negotiation processes, such as alliances with self-defense groups to confront the Knights Templar. A new police corporation, the Rural Force, was even created, and various sectors of vigilantes were registered in said police unit.

In 2015 and 2016, in Michoacán, there was a decrease in the homicide rate; however, it was notorious that self-defense groups had begun to venture into illegal economies previously operated by Los Caballeros Templarios, while in other cases they allied with the criminal organization Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación.

How do the current prospects for achieving peace with criminal groups in Medellín and Urabá compare to the peace attempts in Michoacán in 2014?

On the one hand, the peace attempts in Michoacán have faced the same limits indicated by our interlocutors in Colombia. In Michoacán, there has not been a real strategy to prevent another group from replacing the groups that at the time exercised control of the territory and illegal businesses.

On the other hand, the peace schemes in Colombia go far beyond what has been contemplated so far in Mexico.

Nothing similar to submission to the law that has been central to Colombia’s peace schemes was contemplated in Michoacán. In 2014, in the space of a few months, some characters went from being recognized members of Los Caballeros Templarios to being self-defense groups and, later, to uniformed police officers, only to be denounced as criminals again. In a country where taking up arms is not prosecuted as a crime, it is difficult to build a lasting peace.

Similarly, attempts at peace in Michoacán have ignored the victims. There has not been a transitional justice process like the one projected for Colombia. If peace requires a sense of justice to sustain itself, it is difficult to contemplate in Michoacán.

In conclusion, both the government and citizens in Colombia have developed, based on decades of victimization, sophisticated perspectives on peace, including peace with criminal groups.

The total peace proposed by Petro goes far beyond what has been seen as “hugs, not bullets” in Mexico. In the latter country, it is necessary to start considering the possibility of dialogue with armed groups to build a path towards peace.

irene alvarez She has a PhD in Social Sciences from the Autonomous Metropolitan University.

Trevor Stack He is a professor at the University of Aberdeen.

