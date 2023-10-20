Saturday, October 21, 2023, 00:01

















In a context in which renewable energies are reinforcing their global value, managing to produce 50% of electricity generation in Spain, Murcian engineering Konerywith more than a decade of experience in the sector, promotes a new integrated methodology to achieve maximum energy sustainability.

With the ‘Konery 360’ model, action will be taken in four key areas within the energy model of a company with the main objective of achieving sustainabilitya concept that encompasses both energy efficiency (with the consequent savings and improved profitability) and the reduction of environmental impact.

Where should we act to achieve maximum efficiency?







· Internal Energy Production: Photovoltaic Solar Energy

Konery 360 promotes the installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems as a sign of commitment to sustainability. In this way, in addition to generating clean energy, significant savings in energy costs are achieved.

· Energy Purchase Strategy: Expertise and Market Analysis

A bold strategy to buy the most appropriate energy at the best possible price is essential. Konery deploys a team of experts in this area to identify the best options in each case and optimize its clients’ energy costs.

· Efficient Consumption: Audits and intelligent Control

To achieve efficient energy consumption, it is essential to carry out energy audits. The Konery team is involved in the company’s internal processes and identifies areas of improvement in which it is possible to apply measures that benefit both the financial balance and environmental sustainability.

· Energy Management and Storage: Guaranteeing optimal performance

Konery 360 works with cutting-edge technology to offer the most advanced batteries and solutions for energy storage and management systems, in partnership with industry leaders such as Huawei and SMA, to increase the level of energy performance of companies.

In the words of the CEO and Founder of Konery, Ginés Ángel García, «The Konery 360 method synthesizes our sector know-how in four areas of action. It is a model designed by Konery that we have widely contrasted throughout our history as strategic partner in energy matters. Adapting it to each client, to each company, we manage to find the formula so that they achieve maximum efficiency.”

With this comprehensive vision, Konery focuses on efficiency and energy management as catalysts for sustainability. The Konery 360 model covers not only the generation of clean energy, but also the optimization of processes to meet all the energy needs of companies.

About Konery:

Founded in 2011 by Ginés Ángel García, Konery is a leading engineering and consulting company, specialized in renewable energy and energy efficiency, with the mission of propelling its clients towards energy sustainability. Born to innovate in the energy model, Konery is committed to offering adapted solutions that increase customer competitiveness and benefit the environment.

The company combines experience and youth, innovation and commitment, working unanimously to exceed expectations and build a more sustainable and profitable future.