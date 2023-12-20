Since the franchise Super Mario Maker came in the era of Nintendo Wii Upeople have come to think that this type of level-creating game would fit the franchise very well. The Legend of Zeldawell we even had the demo of what would become in the remake of Link's Awakening. And with all this in mind the path to follow seemed clear, but recently those responsible for the franchise have made it clear that it is something that probably will not happen soon.

In a recent interview with the media, Eiji Aonuma, mentions that they would not really like to explore this part of dungeon creation, since they seek to give the player already defined puzzles and solve them from different perspectives, not with a single answer. Added to that is that creating the dungeons can take even longer, so they don't want people to complicate their lives by shaping them.

Here is what the producer mentioned:

When we create games like Tears of the Kingdom I think it is important that we not make creativity a requirement. Instead, we put things in the game that encourage people to be creative, and we give them the opportunity to be creative, without forcing them to do so. There are people who want the ability to create from scratch, but that doesn't happen for everyone. But I think everyone enjoys the discovery of finding their own way in a game, and that's something we tried to make sure was included in Tears of the Kingdom; There is no right way to play. If you are a creative person, you have the possibility of following that path. But that's not what you have to do, you can also make your way through the game in many other different ways. So I think it wouldn't be a good fit for The Legend of Zelda to necessarily require people to build things from scratch and force them to be creative.

With this in mind, there is no way to watch a game of Zelda style maker in the future, and to tell the truth, there are few people who continue playing with consistency Mario Maker 2, which broke some promises left behind when it was launched on the market. Well, there had been talk of templates with more styles of games Mario to arrive in DLC, this after the style arrived 3D World.

Editor's note: It's a little sad that we're not going to have a project like this, and even sadder that the new path of the franchise is already defined, so the more linear mechanics are not going to return anytime soon. At least it is expected that there will be remakes in which the gameplay is not modified much.