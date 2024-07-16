Since influencers have become a common type of personality, many of them have taken the liberty of showing off all the luxuries they live with day to day, from spectacular mansions to collections of sports cars as if they were shoes. And at least this behavior has not pleased Chinawhich is why a fine has already been implemented in that country for those who want to spoil the plan called common prosperity.

All this is part of the campaign Qinglang -clean and shiny-, initiated by the Cyberspace Administration of China on April 23 of this year, with the aim of addressing concerns about materialism and its impact on society. And it goes without saying that several social networks of the USA have been blocked in that country to stop promoting unnecessary spending by people, in addition to the fact that foreign products cannot be imported, including game consoles.

With this information on the table, many have come to consider that this law should also be applied in Mexicosince many of its public figures do not stop showing the luxuries they have, and this has even led to some accidents due to revealing locations, which is a bit negligent. But it seems that at the moment a regulation cannot be reached, since some companies deal with these creators to generate content and other monetary matters.

Here what R mentionedOdrigo Escartin, lawyer specializing in Consumer Law and Advertising Regulation:

So far, there are no specific laws penalizing influencers for ostentatiously displaying wealth. We don’t have an influencer law, just a voluntary guideline stating that influencers must inform the public that what they are doing is advertising. In addition, it is considered paid advertising when influencers receive products as payment. It is very common for many brands not to pay them with money, but to ask them to post the gifts they send them on their networks.

This means that in the end many are governed only by data protection in this country, so it would take a while for a law to be passed to stop influencers a bit, especially because certain companies gain visibility by sending gifts to prominent people on the internet and having them promote them in different media.

Via: EXP

Author’s note: It would be good if they implemented the law, but in a regulated way. I don’t mean removing everything at once. Only when it is an exaggeration that puts someone’s safety at risk.