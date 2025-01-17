As with any other pension, pensions received for having a incapacity or disability, they can also be embargoedas Pedro López explains in his latest video in Alldisability. The only condition, he clarifies, is that the pension received is at least the minimum interprofessional wage (SMI), “like salaries, pensions are subject to the SMI, which is taken into account at an annual level, Therefore, if our pension exceeds the SMI only in the extra payments, these could not be seized either.”

In the case of the non-contributory pensionswhich, although this year they will rise 9%, They are not seizableTherefore, in the best of cases, a person with a disability will earn 847 euros, almost 300 less than the 2024 SMI.

The contributory pensionssuch as disability pensions, will be seizable, or not, depending on whether or not they reach that SMI. They do not arrive if the minimum pension is collected, which in the case of permanent disability – whether total or absolute – is 1,033.30 euros per month with a dependent spouse, 825.20 euros per month without a dependent spouse and 783.30 euros per month with a non-dependent spouse.

But in what cases can our disability pension be garnished? As Pedro López warns, “when there is a court order to pay for food for our children or minors in our care. A judge could determine the seizure of our pension or our salary based on the amount received, and the retention of an amount estimated by the judge to pay that amount would be agreed. alimony. That will also be one of the few reasons why it is possible to withhold or seize a pension.”

If you have questions about topics related to disability, pensions, Social Security or want to resolve questions like this, you can send questions through ‘Alldisability‘, the profile that Pedro López de Cerro has created on Instagram.