Planning a trip from Venezuela to another country is a complicated matter. The almost non-existent air connectivity as a result of US sanctions and the debt that the State accumulated with some airlines, made the country practically isolated.

Today the situation seems to change. And it is that at least five companies want to resume flights to and from Venezuela. These are Air France, Avianca, Wingo, Aerolineas Argentinas and Iberia, the latter with a suspension of flights until September 2022.

ANDhe Simón Bolívar International Airport served as the gateway to South America and a strategic exit point to EuropeAfrica and Asia, especially for European migration.

When the economic crisis began in 2014, the airlines were saying goodbye and several crews were seen sad to leave the country, as was the case of the pilots of the German Lufthansa. In 2016, with a Venezuelan flag waving from the window of the plane, they said goodbye with the hope of returning.

Thus, the Government accumulated a debt of more than 3,000 million dollars with the airlines. The deficiencies were also given because it was impossible for the companies to obtain dollars at a real price, which generated large losses.

Today, the need to reconnect Caracas with the big cities without the need to use stopovers like the Dominican Republic or Panama, seems like a not so distant reality. Currently from Maiquetía, as the airport is also known, Cubana de Aviación, Copa, Turkish Airlines, Air Europa and Plus Ultra operate. in addition to the state Conviasa that travels to destinations such as Russia or Iran. To this we must add the eight national operators.

The reactivation of flights between Cuba and the United States keeps Venezuelans in expectation, because if the Biden administration does the same with Caracas, it would be the imminent return not only of American Airlines but of all the companies that so wish.

#15May | Today marks 3 years since #USA🇺🇸 prohibited direct flights ✈️ between that country and #Come🇻🇪. Since then, no passenger can fly between 🇻🇪 and 🇺🇸 directly, or in connection with 3rd parties. countries under the same ticket; thus making life difficult for us. pic.twitter.com/WHgwbjwwRb – Rodolfo Ruiz A. (@RodolfoRuizA) May 15, 2022

What happened in Cuba “perhaps is the prelude to the announcements that are coming regarding the US aviation policy towards Venezuela,” emphasizes Rodolfo Ruiz, an aeronautical lawyer.

In the case of Avianca and Wingo, the authorization of the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (Inac) would be missing, but that depends on political factors, like the electoral results in Colombia. A source confirmed to EL TIEMPO that even the Venezuelan Avior was ready to start operations in the neighboring country, but everything depended on Inac and political issues.

A ticket to Bogotá from Caracas exceeds 800 dollars because the connection is with Panama, while to the United States it can have a price of 600 to 700 dollars. Before the pandemic, the route with the neighboring country was open and a round trip ticket cost about 300 dollars.

In Venezuela the authorities have announced that talks with companies from Argentina and Chile and even with Air Franceso this would add to a climate of economic recovery that is beginning to take steps in the country.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

