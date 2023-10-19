Legal advice

A question came from a reader saying:

I own a house in which my ex-wife and her children live. I have married another woman, and because of my difficult financial circumstances, I would like to build in the courtyard of the house, for me, my wife, and her children to live in, while erecting a fence separating me from my ex-wife. Is this procedure permissible from a legal standpoint? Does my ex-wife have the right to object?

the answer:

The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, answers by saying:

If your ex-wife lives in the house as a foster carer, and the construction you will do will not cause any inconvenience in terms of entering and leaving the house and being independent, then she has no right to object, because your obligation is to provide a suitable, independent, habitable and furnished residence, but it is important, of course, that the relevant authorities agree to Construction works and their licensing.



