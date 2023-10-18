Legal advice

A question came from a reader saying:

When a person is accused of fraud, and then acquitted, is it permissible to file a case for rehabilitation and compensation for what resulted from this accusation?

the answer:

The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, answers by saying:

First of all, for your information, rehabilitation has another concept in the law, other than what you mean in your question or what many people understand, because rehabilitation in the law is a request submitted by someone against whom a criminal judgment was issued, and it was implemented and the legal period has passed to erase this judgment from the criminal or penal record, so it is called Rehabilitation.

As for what you mean in your question, it is not rehabilitation, but rather compensation for the material, moral, and moral damages that resulted from your accusation. Here we say that what governs this issue are the reasons for the acquittal. If the acquittal was for not committing the crime, you have the right to compensation, but if it was for procedural reasons. Such as legal periods, agency, etc., or doubt about the incident. In such cases, it is necessary to prove that the crime, fabrication, and maliciousness were not committed in order for the civil judge to rule on compensation.



