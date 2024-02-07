A query came from a reader saying:

Is it permissible for me to collect bounced checks against one person, and submit them to the court in one go, since over the course of two years, I received 24 checks, and I did not receive their value, and I would like to sue the defendant?

Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif said:

As long as the checks have come due and a statement has been issued by the drawee bank that there is no balance, the balance is insufficient, or the account is closed, and there is one requester of execution and one against whom the execution is made, in all checks you can register a single check execution file, regardless of the number of checks, and fees are collected on the total value of the checks.

