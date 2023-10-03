a question :

A query came from a reader, saying:

I had been working in a company for (12) years, and my services were terminated and my resulting dues were calculated, but the calculation of the dues included derogation and errors in some rights, and given the difficult circumstances I was going through at that time and the necessity of me fulfilling many personal, family and banking obligations, I agreed. I signed that calculation and the dues were disbursed in light of that unfair calculation.

I also signed a form acknowledging the receipt of dues and cancellation of residency, believing that my signature on this calculation does not prevent me from later requesting a recalculation of my dues. Is it permissible for me to file a lawsuit demanding the recalculation of the dues and obligating the previous employer to pay the rest of the dues that were not paid to me based on this calculation?

the answer :

The advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, answers by saying:

Firstly, the answer to the question requires a distinction between signing the receipt of the dues from the Ministry of Human Resources in the form prepared for this purpose on the occasion of cancellation of residence, which is a general and not detailed form of the dues and how to calculate them, which is what judicial rulings have established that it is not considered as evidence that the employee has received his dues. As for the signature By receiving the entitlements on a declaration from the employer, including the details of the entitlements, without expressing an objection or reservation, this is a binding acknowledgment to you with regard to these entitlements mentioned in the declaration. As for anything other than them, your lack of objection and reservation is considered a waiver on your part unless it is proven that you have committed fraud or deception on the part of an entity. Work, and this is what has been repeatedly ruled by the courts.

