A question was received from a reader who said:

I have an inquiry about a commercial case in which there were two accused parties. My evidence against one of the accused was clear, and I was ruled in my favor, but my evidence against the other was incomplete, so I was not ruled in my favor. I was sick during the ruling session, as I underwent surgery… and the legal time period for appeal exceeded several months.

My question now is, can I appeal now? And request permission from the court to extract from the telecommunications company a phone call between me and the defendant, which proves the validity of my lawsuit against him?

Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif answers:

First, as long as the appeal period has passed, you have lost the right to appeal the ruling, but you may submit a request to the Public Prosecutor to appeal in the interest of the law within one year from the date of the ruling. However, the issue of proof by phone call is difficult to obtain a voice call from telecommunications companies in such cases.

The law sets the deadline for appealing initial rulings before the courts of appeal from the day following their issuance, unless the law provides otherwise. The deadline for appeal is 30 days unless the law provides otherwise, and failure to adhere to the deadlines set for appealing rulings results in the loss of the right to appeal.

