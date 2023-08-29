Legal advice

a question :

An inquiry was received from a reader, in which he says:

Does a man, in the event of retirement, have the right to demand a reduction in alimony for his ex-wife?

the answer :

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif replies by saying:

If the retirement pension is less than the salary on the basis of which the alimony was estimated, then it can be requested to reduce it on the basis of a change in the financial situation, provided that the originally imposed alimony does not represent the subsistence limit, as the alimony may not be less than the subsistence limit, i.e. the minimum standard of living.

