Legal advice

a question

A question was received from a reader saying:

I am an employee in a private company. I submitted a request to take my annual leave. The request was approved and I actually took the leave. However, I was unable to travel to my home country due to special circumstances. I submitted a request to the company to cut my leave short so that I could take the remaining days later. However, the company owner refused because, according to him, he had arranged work matters on the basis of my taking the leave. Does he have the right to do so?

the answer :

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif:

Yes, the employer has the right to refuse the worker to join the work if his leave is cut short, according to Article 29 of the Labor Law and Article 19 of the Executive Regulations, as he is indeed the one who knows best what is in the interest of his work, and he is the one who organized his affairs based on the leave that you submitted of your own free will.

You can send your inquiries to the email: http://[email protected]