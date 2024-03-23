It is permissible for a menstruating woman to recite the Holy Qur’an from memory or from smart devices such as a phone. As for touching the Qur’an, it is not permissible for her to do so. According to the words of God Almighty: “None shall touch it except those who are purified.” [سورة الواقعة: 79]
