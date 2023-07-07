a question :

An inquiry was received from a reader who says:

Is it possible, when filing a divorce case in state courts, for the case owner to request the court to submit his case to the law of Sharia courts in his country (for example, if he is from Lebanon or Palestine)?

the answer :

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif replies by saying:

If the parties to the case are foreigners from the state, it is permissible to request the application of the personal law, provided that an approved and certified copy of that law is presented