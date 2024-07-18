Senator says it is “unacceptable” that the president “forgave” domestic violence committed by Corinthians fans

The senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) criticized this Wednesday (17.Jul.2024) the president’s statement Luiz Inacio da Silva (PT) on domestic violence. In an interview, the PT member said he was “all good” if the attacker is a Corinthians fan.

“Is beating a woman okay, President Lula? You already said ‘if you want to beat a woman, go beat her somewhere else’, about domestic violence. And now you say Corinthians can? It’s un-accept-able!”declared the congressman in his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

Ciro Nogueira shared the excerpt from statement made during a meeting with the food industry sector on Tuesday (16 July). At the time, the PT member said he had seen a study on the number of cases of domestic violence after football matches.

“Today I heard some sad news. I heard that there is a study, Haddad, that shows that violence against women increases after a football game. Unbelievable. If the guy is a Corinthians fan, that’s fine, like me, but I don’t get upset when I lose, I deeply regret it.” he said.

Those present said that the PT member spoke in a joking tone, referring to the bad phase faced by his favorite team.

Watch (49s):