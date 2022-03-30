‘When I bought it in August 2020, my electric Hyundai Kona (64 kWh) could drive about 440 kilometers with a full battery’, says reader Henny Vlaswinkel in the weekly question & answer section of our car editors. ‘Now, more than 11,000 kilometers further, the 100 percent charged car only shows 380 kilometers of driving range. After measuring, the garage finds that everything is in order. It would depend on my driving style. I always ride in Eco mode and never press the pedal deeply. Is this normal? Do other electric cars also suffer from this?’
#normal #electric #car
Official: Las Vegas gets an F1 night race and the cars drive down the Strip between the casinos
The Las Vegas GP is back! Yes, back, because in 1981 and 1982 the F1 cars were already racing in...
Leave a Reply