Rats have been a fairly common problem in New York City. According to figures from the government of that city, there is one of these animals for every four New Yorkers.

And it is that it is very common to find these rodents in different parts of the ‘Capital of the world’, such as suburbs, garbage dumps, restaurants, and even on highways, crossing traffic lights like ordinary pedestrians.

That’s why the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, came up with a new plan to eradicate, or at least drastically reduce, the number of rats roaming the streets of New York.

This is a new job vacancy whose functions are “be determined to study all solutions from various angles such as operational efficiency improvement, data collection, technological innovation, garbage management and mass slaughter”.

Through Instagram, the office of the mayor of New York was in charge of making the announcement in a very striking way: “Rats will hate this job. But 8.8 million New Yorkers and their city government are ready to work with you to reduce the rat population, increase cleanliness and prevent pestilence.”

Likewise, the government office wanted to imply with its announcement that rats are, in reality, an enemy to be defeated by the inhabitants of the ‘Big Apple’: “Cunning, voracious and prolific, New York City’s rats are legendary for their survival skills, but they don’t rule this city, we do.“.

The person who obtains this position will be able to earn between 120 thousand and 170 thousand dollars per year (596.5 and 835 million Colombian pesos) per year, working 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

