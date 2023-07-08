Something strange is going on at the Yale Fertility Center. Dozens of women report severe pain during their egg retrieval. They find it impossible to lie still, cry out, and ask in vain for more medication. The doctors look uncomprehending, after all, the procedure should be painless, and do nothing. The intelligent and articulate women, all of them, start to think that it is up to them. Their bodies must be weaker than the others, they tell themselves. Even when the cause of their complaints becomes known, the women are left full of doubt and confusion. With this hair-raising case study, Serial and The New York Times how persistent misunderstandings about women’s health problems arise – and are maintained. The Retrievals Society, documentary 5 episodes. serial and The New York Times A version of this article also appeared in the July 8, 2023 newspaper.

Something strange is going on at the Yale Fertility Center. Dozens of women report severe pain during their egg retrieval. They find it impossible to lie still, cry out, and ask in vain for more medication. The doctors look uncomprehending, after all, the procedure should be painless, and do nothing. The intelligent and articulate women, all of them, start to think that it is up to them. Their bodies must be weaker than the others, they tell themselves. Even when the cause of their complaints becomes known, the women are left full of doubt and confusion. With this hair-raising case study, Serial and The New York Times how persistent misunderstandings about women’s health problems arise – and are maintained. See also Before the G20 summit: Steinmeier is looking for like-minded people in the Indo-Pacific The Retrievals Society, documentary 5 episodes. serial and The New York Times A version of this article also appeared in the July 8, 2023 newspaper.

Something strange is going on at the Yale Fertility Center. Dozens of women report severe pain during their egg retrieval. They find it impossible to lie still, cry out, and ask in vain for more medication. The doctors look uncomprehending, after all, the procedure should be painless, and do nothing. The intelligent and articulate women, all of them, start to think that it is up to them. Their bodies must be weaker than the others, they tell themselves. Even when the cause of their complaints becomes known, the women are left full of doubt and confusion. With this hair-raising case study, Serial and The New York Times how persistent misunderstandings about women’s health problems arise – and are maintained. The Retrievals Society, documentary 5 episodes. serial and The New York Times A version of this article also appeared in the July 8, 2023 newspaper. See also Leandro Cabrera and Sergi Gómez lose their armor