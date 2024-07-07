The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security officially announced the extension of the validity of the UAE passport from 5 to 10 years for those aged 21 years and above, starting from Monday, July 8, 2024, in implementation of the decision of the esteemed Cabinet and the amendments to the executive regulations of the Federal Law on Nationality and Passport.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, confirmed that the update to the passport issuance service aims to provide comfort and decent living for the people of the Emirates by providing smart proactive services that meet the aspirations of citizens and contribute to improving their quality of life, noting that the Authority has been working on developing the passport issuance service and ensuring the compatibility of the systems.

He added: “The service of issuing a passport with a validity period of 10 years is one of the strategic objectives of the Authority approved during the period 2023-2026, especially the seventh objective, which stipulates developing an advanced and proactive system for the affairs of citizens and foreigners, as the Authority is committed to achieving the best experience for customers applying for its services, through all its channels, in order to achieve a smooth and integrated digital government experience and an innovative model of partnership, to achieve the effectiveness and efficiency of services and raise customer happiness.”

He explained that issuing a passport to UAE citizens aged 21 years and above, with a validity period of 10 years, contributes effectively to raising the level of happiness of citizens and providing them with the opportunity to move and travel freely and comfortably, and improving the quality of life of the community in a sustainable manner, in addition to the positive effects represented in shortening the customer’s journey in terms of procedures and time by almost half, from two trips to one trip every 10 years, which supports the program to eliminate government bureaucracy, and saves time and effort for customers.