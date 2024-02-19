With the objective of increase safety in air flights After the attacks that took place in the last thirty years, the United States Department of Homeland Security established that starting in May 2025 The Real ID Law will come into force.

Sanctioned almost twenty years ago, the implementation of the regulations has been delayed since then for various reasons, including the 2020 pandemic, which complicated things even more. Real ID, which emerged after the attack of September 11, 2001, establishes higher security standards for driver's licenses and identification cards admitted by the government.

After the pandemic, the initial date on which it was going to begin to be applied was May 23, 2023, but the government considered that it did not meet the deadlines for citizens to process the renewal of their documents. Finally, It will be May 7, 2025 when travelers over eighteen years of age They will start to need a Real ID for flights to the United States.

Is it mandatory to obtain a Real ID to travel in the United States?

According to the information provided by the official website of the United States government, the Real ID Law is about a document that has a star in the upper right corner, so if your documentation already has this symbol, you will not need to update it. However, If you do not have this characteristic, you must process it to travel in 2025.

In addition to the fact that the document will be requested for air travel within the US, Without Real ID you will not be able to access federal government buildings or military installations or nuclear plants.

Requirements to process Real ID in the United States

The requirements vary in each state due to the North American country system. However, there is a pattern that is common in all similar procedures. As a first step, You must submit documentation proving the applicant's legal name, date of birth, legal residence, Social Security number, and two proofs of address..

In addition to the documentation mentioned above, Each state may apply additional requirements, so it is essential to check the official website of the offices of the region in which you are located, or call the established numbers. Also consider that the response to the processing request may take up to ninety days.