have a correct tire pressure It is essential to avoid any mishaps with the car while driving on the roads of Spain, and the wheels are one of the elements of the car that must be taken care of the most. Therefore, it is very common to see drivers check their status at gas stations instead of at their own homes.

At each and every one of the gas stations throughout Spain, drivers will be able to verify that there is a pressure gauge to measure tire pressure, And service stations are required to have one, as well as a compressor to be able to inflate the wheels in case someone needs it. Of course, in some of them those who are going to use it find that you have to pay to do it.

Payment gauges at gas stations in Spain

Although the amount that must be paid on the pressure gauges at service stations It is not usually very high (often around the euro), there are drivers who do not want to pay anything to check their tire pressure, since They think it should be free. But what does the law say about gas stations being able to put payment these gauges and the compressors to inflate the wheels?

The answer is literally nothing. The only thing established by current legislation in Spain is that gas stations must have a pressure gauge so that drivers who are going to refuel at them (and those who are not) can measure the pressure in their wheels, but there is no section that specifies that they must be completely free for users who want to use them.

A driver checks the tires of his vehicle Getty Images

What gas stations are obliged to do is indicate visibly and legibly that to use these pressure gauges you have to pay an amount, as well as the price that must be paid. This way, It is completely legal having to spend an amount of money, no matter how small, to be able to check the tire pressure at the different service stations.





If you don’t want to pay to measure the tire pressure every time, it is best to buy one to have at home or look for nearby gas stations where there are free pressure gauges. If not, we will have to pay a small amount on all occasions when you want to check this very important factor when driving.

