The next time change in Mexico will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2:00 a.m. At that time, the clocks should be moved forward one hour, making it 3:00 a.m. It is best to turn all non-smart watches forward one hour on Saturday before going to sleep.

In which states does the schedule change? The time change only applies in some states and municipalities of the northern border of Mexico, as well as in the states of Sonora and Quintana Roo. These are:

Border municipalities: Acuña, Coahuila; Piedras Negras, Coahuila; Eagle Pass, Texas; Anáhuac, Nuevo León; Laredo, Texas; Reynosa tamaulipas; McAllen, Texas; Matamoros, Tamaulipas; Brownsville, Texas; Heroica Nogales, Sonora; Walnut, Arizona; Agua Prieta, Sonora; Douglas, Arizona; San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora; Yuma, Arizona.

Why is the time change applied?

The time change is applied in these places to make better use of natural daylight, which can have a positive impact on energy savings.

When does the time change end?

He Daylight saving time 2024 ends on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 2:00 a.m. at which point the clocks should be turned back one hour.

Recommendations for schedule change:

– Set your clocks ahead one hour before going to sleep on Saturday, March 9.

– Check the settings of your smart devices, such as a smart watch or cell phone, to make sure they automatically adjust to the time change.

-Inform your family and friends about the time change, especially if they live in areas where it does not apply.