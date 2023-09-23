Rosie Rivera And his brother Juan Rivera They had a paranormal moment in the middle of the interview, because while Gabriel Roa was preparing them to chat, a cup of coffee that was on the table movedwhich caused reactions of all kinds on social networks.

And in the video you can see how Rosie Rivera gets scared when she notices how lthe cup moves from the tablewhile Juan Rivera tries to prevent it from falling, after experiencing the tremendous scare, the two celebrities ask the host if he had planned this action, since it didn’t seem like it at all.

Although Gabriel Roa, who was also shocked by the situation, assured that he did nothing and much less was it a joke for the Riveras, Internet users immediately assured that it would be the presence of Jenni Rivera that caused said paranormal event.

“It’s Jenny to tell them to leave their children alone and stop profiting from her”, “It’s not Jenni. Maybe there’s bad energy, it usually happens there that there are cameras recording, there may be bad things from beyond”, “It is possible that the cup had water at the bottom, it can move easily if there is water and air accumulated under the cup,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Rosie Rivera finally spoke about what happened to her nephews’ inheritance, since it had been said that her husband would have something to do with the money.

