The helmet is a fundamental part of the safety equipment for cyclists, with the aim of avoiding an impact that could cause brain damage. Despite this, many people do not use this protective garment when moving, which makes them vulnerable to a greater risk of injury in the middle of an accident.

According to the Department of the United Kingdom, this safety tool is made to fulfill three functions: to reduce the impact of the skull in an accident, to avoid compromising a specific part of the head and to prevent an immediate blow with the object that has been impacted.

As Edwin Remolina, a researcher at the Center for Forensic Research and Traffic Technology, told this medium in a 2018 interview, the function of the helmet is to control the energy caused by the movement of using the bicycle, reducing the effects which can cause a shock.

Affirmation that agrees with an investigation carried out in the Netherlands, which found that the use of the helmet reduces the cases of cerebral traumatism, according to the Spanish agency ‘Sinc’.

Of course, in the event of an accident, the researcher Remolina recommended that the bike user change his helmet, since no model is designed to withstand more than one blow, taking into account other elements such as reflectors and safety lights.

Colombia and the use of the helmet

In the case of Colombia, the Ministry of Transport, with Resolution 160 of 2017, imposed the mandatory use of the helmet when the driver is a minor and when it comes to sporting, competitive or training events. The proper use of protection elements makes a difference in the event of a crash or fall, it reduces the risk you may have.

In 2021, the National Government of Colombia presented a guide to promote the protection of cyclists in the country, which was developed by the Ministry of Transport and the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV), to raise awareness among citizens about the care that they must have when using this means of transport.

Tips for helmet use

It is recommended to follow these three tips for a correct use of the helmet:

– You must wear a helmet of the correct size for your head, in such a way that it fits snugly, since the sizes of this garment vary depending on the place of manufacture.

– The helmet must completely cover the head and cover part of the forehead.

– Snugly adjust the side straps and the buckle, which is located under the chin, in such a way that the helmet is well secured.

