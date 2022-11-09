Veracruz.- A men 40-year-old went out alone to a party last Monday, who by not measuring his drunk state decided to return to his house on his own, but when trying to cross the Salvador Diaz Miron Avenuewas involved in an accident when hit by a taxi.

According to the investigations, the victim was identified by the name of Javier ORwho in an attempt to cross the road was terribly hit by a caract where the man ended up breaking the glass of the windshield, for which the driver of the frightened vehicle unit decided to take the blame and called the emergency number to attend to the injured person, but the taxi driver was exempt from liability minutes later.

We recommend you read…

The peculiar incident took place next to Plaza Crystal, just at the height of the wake of the Mexican Social Security Institute, where witnesses detailed observing the subject trying to cross the avenue without any precautions while walking strangely, until he ended up throwing himself to the vehicular stream, where the driver of a Nissan Tsuru type taxi He didn’t see him and rammed him.

Paramedics from the Red Cross arrived at the scene to give Javier first aid, who only suffered a minor hit.

We recommend you read…

Likewise, the victim told the police that he did not want to have any problems, so freed the taxi driver from blamewho was very worried and had already called his insurer to take care of fixing the problem.

It should be noted that neither the blow nor the scare of the run over could lower the tremendous drunkenness that he brought, so he continued alone on his own path with his extra drinks.