Zelensky ruled out negotiations with Russia, despite the difficulties of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, in an interview with The Sun, again rejected the idea of ​​peace negotiations with Russia, despite the difficult situation on the front line. The politician added that the enemy is not afraid and will not stop, because he does not feel that he is confronting the whole world. He called on Western allies to increase arms supplies.

Is it hard on the battlefield? Yes. But be friends or sit down at the negotiating table with Russia? No Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The politician added that Moscow itself does not express a desire to make peace, so Kyiv cannot agree to “peace at any cost.”

Earlier, Zelensky expressed doubt about the quick end to the Ukrainian conflict. According to him, the confrontation will end “not as quickly as we would like.”

The President also emphasized that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia must be ended, and not frozen. According to the head of state, Kyiv cannot afford to freeze the conflict, no matter how difficult the situation is.

Zelensky said that Russia is not afraid

Zelensky said that Russia is not afraid and will not stop, because it does not feel that it is opposing the whole world.

Russia is not afraid. She doesn’t feel like she’s up against the world Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The head of state added that the Russian military will continue to advance until the United States and China jointly call on Moscow to stop and withdraw its troops.

Previously, Zelensky admitted that most residents of Western countries, including politicians, are tired of the protracted military conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, in his opinion, they have no other alternatives and are forced to continue supporting Kyiv.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Alexey Danilov said that the West is pointing out to Kyiv the need for negotiations with Moscow, which is causing concern. He admitted that attention would shift from the Ukrainian situation to the Middle East, and the allies would begin to get tired of what was happening. The politician called for consolidation to provide further support.

Zelensky complained about the lack of weapons provided to Ukraine

Zelensky again complained that Western countries are not supplying Ukraine with enough weapons to effectively confront Russia.

He called for increasing the number of weapons by any means, even if some states do not want it. Among other things, the president expressed his readiness to buy what he needed or rent it, without specifying where Kyiv would get the funds to pay for or create its own production facilities.

If you can give, give! If you can sell it, sell it! We can rent. If you don’t want to give guns or can’t, let’s consider co-production. Give us licenses, we will find the money Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Earlier, Zelensky admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) would have to retreat if the West stopped helping them. He explained the possible reduction in assistance by the shift in the allies’ attention towards the conflict in the Middle East, due to which Kyiv began to receive fewer shells.

The Pentagon chief explained that the United States does not have a “magic wand” for Ukraine

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, after a meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv, said that the United States does not have a “magic wand” for Ukraine to help it resist Russia.

In a conflict like this, there are no weapons that can be a magic wand. This is a tough, exhausting fight, and it will be like this in the future Lloyd Austin head of the Pentagon

The American Secretary of Defense emphasized that results on the battlefield will depend on the ability of the Ukrainian military to synchronize the use of various weapons supplied by Western allies.

Austin previously reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have all the necessary resources to conduct combat operations in the winter. According to him, Vladimir Zelensky is right that the country needs to continue military operations.

The Pentagon chief also announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $100 million. It will include ammunition for artillery, as well as air defense equipment.