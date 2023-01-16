To Miguel Escudero, polymath mathematician

It would not be strange if the Science/Letters dispute that educators and students traditionally face in high school and when they start their university studies loses a good part of its importance, and could even disappear, if mathematics did not exist, a subject that many students detest for find it complicated and difficult to understand. It is not the only one, but the rejection of mathematics has often become the main argument for many adolescents not wanting to pursue careers of a scientific nature, such as physics and chemistry, engineering, architecture, economics, or even science. biology.

That is why the educational system of some countries allows, or does not stop considering, that at some point in their basic and early education, students who wish may choose to stop studying mathematics. Supposedly, for legislators, educators, and even parents, the loss that this option entails would not have special relevance in the future of young people, since, after all, the mathematics necessary in daily life learns itself as it is deeply rooted in the people’s interest.

But it turns out that mathematics education and its achievements are important, not only because they have been associated with quality of life indices, such as educational progress, employment, socioeconomic status and financial stability of people, but also because from the early childhood this type of education is intertwined with the development of the brain and the promotion of its various capacities. All this without forgetting that mathematics provides a mental structure or scaffolding on which to install and order the physical world in which we live.

That is why a group of researchers from the Department of Experimental Psychology at the University of Oxford and the Center for Mathematical Cognition at Loughborough University, in the United Kingdom, have tried to find out if the abandonment of mathematics education in young people can alter the functioning of the brain regions that guarantee the processing of numbers.

With this objective, in a large group of adolescents, boys and girls, from 16 to 18 years old, and using spectroscopy and functional magnetic resonance techniques, they scanned and observed the chemistry and functional connections of the neurons of the intraparietal sulcus and the middle frontal gyrus. brain regions that have been implicated, respectively, in numbering and solving mathematical problems such as confirms a recent meta-analysis.

First of all, and as expected, the students who had stopped studying mathematics, compared with those who continued studying them, showed lower performance in numerical operations and mathematical reasoning, as well as higher scores on anxiety tests related to this type of activity. . What was new, however, was that adolescent students with a lack of mathematics education, compared with those who did, showed a significant reduction in the neurotransmitter GABA (gamma aminobutyric acid) in the middle frontal gyrus of the brain.

GABA being an inhibitory neurotransmitter, this means that a lack of math education reduced inhibitory activity in an important brain area that, more precisely, has been implicated in reasoning, complex computation, and algorithmic processing in both children and adults. The inhibition of neuron activity plays an important role in brain processing by conveniently channeling information and avoiding redundancies and interferences.

More surprising was that the concentration of the GABA neurotransmitter in the middle frontal gyrus of the brain not only allowed us to know whether or not the adolescent was studying mathematics, but was also a good predictor of their mathematical reasoning ability, although not of numerical operations, about 19 months later, which also suggests an implication of mathematics education in the plasticity and development of the adolescent brain.

These results, published in the prestigious american magazine PNASconfirm the important role of the GABA neurotransmitter in plasticity and brain function, show the negative consequences of a specific loss of mathematics education in adolescence and reveal a reciprocal effect between brain development and education.

It remains, however, to find out to what extent this loss can also lead to difficulties in the development of other different mental processes that may be associated with education and mathematical reasoning.

Gray matter is a space that tries to explain, in an accessible way, how the brain creates the mind and controls behavior. The senses, motivations and feelings, sleep, learning and memory, language and consciousness, as well as their main disorders, will be analyzed in the conviction that knowing how they work is equivalent to knowing ourselves better and increasing our well-being and relationships with other people.

