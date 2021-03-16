How do you sleep? And I don’t mean if you do it alone or with others, nor do I mean if you lie on your back or prefer to rest on your side. We talk about how you dress (or not) to sleep. Is he the kind who goes to bed in a roll-neck pajamas or the kind who dons an old advertising T-shirt? Or maybe he belongs to the group –the least- of those who prefer to sleep in their underwear or directly naked, as they came into the world. Your answer may vary depending on the time of year when you are asked the question, especially if you live in an area with marked differences in temperature, but have you ever stopped to think if the clothes you are wearing In bed, can it affect your rest or even your health in any way? Well it should.

The latest research by the National Sleep Foundation suggests that sleeping completely naked brings a series of benefits to our body such as reducing the risk of diabetes or improving circulation by not being constrained by the waistband of pajama pants or the cuffs of sleeves and ankles. Researchers from the North American group are convinced that the advantages of sleeping stripped of any type of garment, including underwear, far outweigh those of making it clothed and invite you to ditch your pajamas and try to get into bed as we came. to the world to experience it first-hand. However, not everything is black or white.

Although sleep experts admit that sleeping naked has a series of benefits for our well-being – it enhances the quality of sleep, lowers blood pressure, prevents vaginal infections … – they also warn that these advantages do not work for everyone, so “do not generalize”. “You can’t say so cheerfully that ‘these are the five or six benefits of sleeping naked’ because you don’t. Resting comfortably with or without clothes is closely linked to sleeping peacefully alone or in company. It has to be something natural, not imposed. That is, not everyone likes it, nor is they prepared to do it. In fact, 12% of couples sleep in separate beds. Well, something similar happens with sleeping naked. In this case, the cultural weight is very important ”, points out Dr. Joaquín Durán-Cantolla, member of the Spanish Sleep Society (SES) and president of the Spanish Federation of Sleep Medicine Societies (FESMES).

The specialist insists that in some cases it can even be counterproductive. “Objectively it is advantageous, but you have to respect the cultural backpack that each one carries. There are people who are not comfortable naked, who feel defenseless and vulnerable, so sleeping without clothes will generate more stress than benefits. I give an example that everyone is going to understand – says Dr. Durán-Cantolla. If you get along well with your partner, skin-to-skin contact will favor closeness and, consequently, sexual relations, among many other advantages such as increased levels of oxytocin, a hormone that helps us fight stress. But imagine that it is not like that and that you get along badly or simply that you do not get along. Probably the last thing you want to do is touch yourself so intimately. In this type of statement you have to be very cautious. Sleeping naked is advantageous if it goes well for you ”, concludes the also director of the Sleep Unit of the Eduardo Anitua Clinic and Head of the Bioaraba Research Service.

“You don’t get cold”



Regardless of the cultural issue, one of the reasons that are often argued for not sleeping naked is that it is cold. However, one of the main functions of the skin – the largest organ in the body – is precisely the thermoregulation of the body. “When we are exposed to a lower temperature, the body generates heat to compensate. That is why the skin helps us so that, regardless of the outside temperature, we do not get cold. If you cover yourself with a blanket or a duvet, even if you don’t wear clothes, you won’t be cold. Another thing is that you do not like to sleep naked or you do not feel comfortable “, says the dermatologist Antonio Clemente Ruiz de Almirón. The study also shows that sleeping without any clothes helps to lose weight due to this thermoregulatory effect of the body. “It is true that by generating heat we burn fat, but it is also true that this consumption at night is minimal”, clarifies Dr. Clemente, member of the Spanish Association of Dermatology and Venereology (AEDV).