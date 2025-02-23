Is it good to eat chocolate after dinner? This is what experts say





An ounce of chocolate is one of the great pleasures of life. Historically, this sweet delicacy has been associated with mood, moments of celebration, love … If you are sadchocolate; On your birthdaychocolate; In Valentine’s Day, Chocolate. However, and although it hurts, we must eat it in moderation to control our weight and health.

Today we are not going to talk to you so much about quantity but of the suitable moments of the day to eat chocolate.

Maybe you are one of those who after dinner, just before going to bed, You go to the fridge and pinch a little piece Chocolate or even prepare a cup of milk with hot chocolate to get heat and face the way to sleep. The question is, is this recommended?

It is shown that sugar stirns us, in fact, if you are reading this and you are a father or mother, you will know well to give your children something sweet in the afternoon It will give them an energy chute that will complicate the time to put them in bed.









Well, something like that happens to us if we eat chocolate after dinner. A repairing and quality dream is an essential routine for our well -being.

If we do not sleep an average of eight hours and really rest, immediately We notice it in our body. We do not give up the same, we do not concentrate and we spend the day as in slow motion.

Chocolate components

And that is where chocolate comes into play because you have to know that beyond the effect that sugar can produce, sweet delicacy par excellence also contains caffeine and theobrominea derivative of caffeine that has stimulating effect.

And not only that, also in chocolate we find Tryptophanan essential amino acid and precursor of serotonin; and Phenylethylaminean endogenous alkaloid that is also known as the ‘chemist of love’.

Antioxidant chocolate

In short, it is not convenient to take chocolate before we go to bed but, not to discourage you at all, we finish this report with good news.

A Recent study of Harvard Universitybased on the analysis of cocoa and multivitamin (cosmos) supplements, supports black chocolate such as a powerful antioxidant that can help reduce the risk of some chronic diseases and improve mood and cognition.

“Small daily amounts of bitter chocolate (and occasional pieces of other types of chocolate) can be part of a healthy diet, but should not be considered a healthy food as such” Scientific study Harvard University

However, the study warns, It is not clear how much daily consumption of chocolate would be necessary To obtain a health benefit, since flavonoids can be lost when cocoa is processed in commercial bars.

In addition, he emphasizes, «that small daily amounts of bitter chocolate (and occasional pieces of other types of chocolate) can be part of a healthy diet, but they should not be considered a healthy food as such, so yes, it benefits us to eat it but remember : In small quantities and never just before going to sleep ».