Chivas de Guadalajara He has experienced several complex situations during this season. The red and white team has had to face an irregular performance in the Apertura 2023, indiscipline on the part of some of its most important players and even the possible departure of Veljko Paunovic, who sounded strong to take Almería from LaLiga.
It seems that the problems in the Sacred Flock are not over yet. Chivas de Guadalajara’s latest displays have not left good feelings ahead of the quarterfinal match against Pumas. To this we must add that Paunovic’s continuity is not assured.
According to information from Claro Sports, Paunovic, whose contract with Chivas expires in December, has evaded contract renewal talks. The board headed by Amaury Vergara and Fernando Hierro seeks for the Serbian strategist to continue leading the institution.
However, so far Paunovic’s stay in the red and white team is on hold. According to this report, the strategist has requested that an analysis of the situation be carried out at the end of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
This version indicates that Paunovic is evasive when managers seek to talk about his future with Chivas de Guadalajara and the project. “When the tournament is over, we’ll talk,” would be the European coach’s response.
What is the reason why Paunovic refuses to talk about his renewal? This report indicates that the coach is not sure he wants to continue with Chivas de Guadalajara and that he is not happy “with the idiosyncrasy of the Mexican athlete.”
To this we must add that Paunovic is not happy with some of the institution’s management, such as the way in which the issue of undisciplined footballers was handled. Faced with pressure from Hierro, the coach had to give in and rely on these elements again.
This report from Claro Sports indicates that the Serbian coach has been seen “uncomfortable” and “forced” in training.
