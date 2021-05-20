ofPatrick Mayer shut down

The US House of Representatives votes for a committee of inquiry into the storming of the Capitol. Ex-President Donald Trump promptly goes into attack mode.

Munich / Washington – For the time being, ex-US President Donald Trump has got rid of his worst internal party adversary. Because: The American Republicans have thrown Liz Cheney from their group leadership, and thus the chief critic of the 45th head of government of the United States. Trump still has problems.

U Committee to Assault the Capitol? Donald Trump goes into attack in the United States

Because: The US House of Representatives voted on May 20 to set up a committee of inquiry into the storming of the Capitol in January. And: The accusation is still in the room from the ranks of the Democratic Party that the then head of state Donald Trump may have stirred up the rioters before the storming of the seat of Congress. To put it into perspective: In the House of Representatives, one of the two houses of the US legislature, the Democrats of US President Joe Biden and Vice Kamala Harris have a majority.

But: 35 MPs from the opposition Republicans also voted for the convening of a U-Committee. Despite the previous resignation of Cheney by the rest of the faction leadership. And Trump? The answer from the elected ex-president of the USA was not long in coming. “Republicans in the House and Senate shouldn’t approve of the January 6th Commission Democratic trap. It’s just partisan injustice, ”said the 74-year-old, according to the US newspaper “The Hill” from Washington DC.

U Committee to Assault the Capitol? Donald Trump trusts Republicans in the Senate

Trump is also quoted as saying: “And if the murders, riots and fire bombs in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago and New York are not also investigated, this discussion should be ended immediately.” He also addressed his own party with sharp wording , is it[called“TheRepublicanshavetogetalottougherandsmarterandstopbeingusedbytheradicalleftHopefullyMitchMcConnellandKevinMcCarthyarelistening!“Therealestateentrepreneurandpoliticianisquotedassaying

McCarthy is the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, and McConnell holds the same role in the Senate. Donald Trump is now apparently relying on them. It is currently completely open whether a U-Committee will actually be set up. The Senate would also have to approve this with the votes of 60 of the 100 senators. The Democrats in the second chamber do not have this number of votes, but only a wafer-thin majority. (pm)