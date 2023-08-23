Sabrina Ferilli on vacation on the yacht thus replies to the criticisms of a follower

On vacation on a yacht, Sabrina Ferilli did not miss the opportunity to reply to a follower who had criticized her on social media.

In fact, the actress posted on her own profile Instagram a photo of her lying on a boat with her legs in full view and a beautiful sea in the background.

“As long as the boat goes…” wrote the interpreter in the caption of the photo. Among the various comments, however, one of a follower popped up, who wrote: “D’Alema invited you on his companion boat”.

“No! People who have more money than him .. and chose me as a guest … instead of you! Life is cruel” Sabrina Ferilli promptly replied.