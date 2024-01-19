The Ecuadorian attacker of the Monterrey Soccer Club, Joao Rojasdid not live up to expectations, he was even booed in the opening match of the competition by the fans and therefore, the Pandilla board is looking for an accommodation for him in another club and everything seems to indicate that the 26-year-old footballer will return to his country, after the interest of Barcelona SC.
For weeks, information was leaked that it was not part of the plans for Fernando Ortiz For this Clausura 2024 tournament, however, it has been difficult to get him a new destination until just a few days ago one of Ecuador's big teams finally raised their hand for his services.
According to the Ecuadorian media Mr Offsidehe Barcelona SC has made the formal approach for the player to repatriate him, after a year and a half since his departure from the EmelecHe also assured that the whole of the Sultana del Norte has already begun the procedures to carry out the transfer.
In his time with the Aztec painting, Joao Rojas He registered only 29 games where he scored two goals and gave two assists. In the last semester he was barely able to play 13 games that were distributed over 388 minutes.
Likewise, the player is convinced of returning to his country to play for his third club in Ecuador after having defended the Emelec and Aucas. For its part, the Monterrey team will finally be able to free up an Untrained position in Mexico and will get rid of an asset to reduce its wage bill.
