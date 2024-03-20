The situation of Diego Reyes in Tigers is not clear, because although he was a key player in the last title against the Chivasthe youth squad Eagles He has been harshly criticized in Nuevo León for some moments in which he did not show his best level.
Only as far as Closing 2024, Diego Reyes He has played seven games, in which he has only started three, so everything seems to indicate that he no longer has the total confidence of Robert Dante Siboldi.
This has once again opened the door to a possible sale in the next transfer market, where a new interested party has already appeared. Liga MX that could finally bring out Kings of San Nicolás de los Garza.
According to media close to the environment of Cougarshe National University Club could be the main candidate to take Diego Reyes the next tournament, which would mark the return of the Mexican defender to CDMX.
Even though that him signing of Diego Reyes to Pumas It still seems distant and it is difficult to rule out that it is a rumor, the interest exists, especially due to the need to reinforce the defensive zone in the Pedregal complex.
The bad news for Cougars is that, if they want to integrate Diego into their squad, they will have to pay a fee for his signing, since the 31-year-old footballer has a contract with Tigers until 2025; However, everything indicates that his time in Nuevo León is over.
On the positive side of the possible signing of Diego Reyes to PumasTigres would not be willing to set a very high price for his signing, since in addition to having a high salary that they would seek to release, he arrived as a free player in 2019, from Fenerbahce in Turkey.
This means that Tigers He did not pay anything to any club to incorporate Kingsso his signing is fully amortized and any income will be as a profit.
