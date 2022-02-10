we need to move moreWe need to move more. How do you find the sport that suits you best? Health journalist Tijn Elferink and behavioral scientist Johnny Buivenga are looking for the pros and cons of different sports. In part 9: thanks to these substances, networking after exercise is so effective.











Anyone who watched the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics might have thought of watching a replay from 2008. Russian President Putin even fell asleep. It was a start as can be expected from China, with singing children, spectacular fireworks and dancers moving in perfect synchronization.

Dancing with your Valentine’s date

Synchronized movement radiates unity and connection, explains behavioral scientist and sports coach Johnny Buivenga. Whether it’s marching soldiers, clapping football fans or singing churchgoers. Not surprisingly, dancing is a good activity for a Valentine’s date next Monday.

“If you move with someone,” explains Buivenga, “that person feels more connected to you and likes you more.” Scientists did all kinds of experiments. For example, a person drummed a certain rhythm. Participants who drummed along that rhythm with their finger liked that person more afterwards. And people who swing together in the same rhythm on a rocking chair also like each other more. See also Albiano Magra: lightning sets a house on fire. A family is saved, but it loses everything in the stake

In networking, a good relationship and well-liked are important. That’s why working out together is such a great opportunity to network, says Merlin Melles, founder of Founders Carbon Network (FCN). ,,That applies to all team sports, whether it’s football or hockey. But a gym is also fine. Change the times when you exercise, then you meet new people.”

Sports in the port

Moreover, it is not only about which sport and when, but also where you sport. ,,Where is your potential network and where are those people exercising”, says networker Melles. “There is also a gym in the building where the editorial staff of BNR Nieuwsradio is located. If you are looking for contacts in the financial sector, that is an interesting place. Perhaps sports near the port of Rotterdam or the High Tech Campus Eindhoven are better for you. If you are looking for lawyers, go to the Amsterdam Zuidas.”



Rowers training in sync together produced twice the endorphins Johnny Buivenga

But how do you approach someone? Many people find that difficult, Melles of FCN admits. According to Buivenga, it is an unconscious fear of being rejected that plays tricks. “It is easier if there is already contact by exercising together.” And if the contact is not there? Melles: “Show interest right away and make sure you have three follow-up questions.”

Pain-relieving happiness hormone

During exercise, substances are released in the body that make networking easier. “Rowers who trained together in sync produced twice as much endorphins,” says Buivenga. “This happiness hormone gives a euphoric feeling. Runners know the release of this substance as the runner’s high.†

More hormones play a role during exercise. Thus, the dopamine level rises. This substance plays a role in motivation and attention, which makes networking easier. The extra cortisol ensures better performance. “The release of these substances explains why networking after exercise is easier,” says Buivenga. “Exercise lowers the barrier to start a conversation more effectively than taking courage with a few drinks.”

Drinking is not a good idea anyway, according to Melles. ,,You have to stay sharp and you are not with four glasses behind your teeth.” Networking starts with good preparation. “Who do you want to talk to and what moves him or her?” Following up on the new contact with a thank you, an email or LinkedIn invitation is just as important. “Even if you don’t come home until late at night, you are still fresh in the memory of the person you spoke to.”



