– The water that is sold in the store is safe, says Natalya Denisova, nutritionist of the Federal Research Center of Nutrition and Biotechnology… – However, if direct sunlight falls on the shelf where the bottle is, then the plastic heats up. If this is a cheap plastic, then it cannot be ruled out that in this case harmful substances (including polyphenolic compounds) are released into the water from it. If you constantly drink such water, then over time, negative consequences are possible. And if the water is carbonated, then the aggressive environment further increases the risks of releasing unnecessary substances into the water from plastic.