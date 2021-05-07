Square enix just released the latest trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade which presents us how this game looks running from a Playstation 5. Despite the fact that it is only a video, the fluidity and graphic quality improve a lot if we compare it with the presentation of PS4.

Now, it must be emphasized that although the graphic is a prominent topic that we could talk about for hours, we can also show the transparency behind the exclusivity of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

Why do we say this? It is very simple, at the end of the trailer, after they tell you that the update of Final Fantasy VII Remake it’s free to Intergrade On PS5 if you already have a physical or digital copy of the game, except for those who have a copy of PS Plus, it is shown that the exclusivity of the game is six months.

If you remember, the exclusivity of Final Fantasy VII Remake It was only one year old, however it seems that because of this DLC and improvement it was extended. This should come as no surprise, especially by how PlayStation conducts your negotiations with other video game companies.

Will Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade go straight to Game Pass if it comes to Xbox?

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that during 2020 the arrival of many games of Square enix to Xbox Game Pass. Many users of the Microsoft video game platform were able to enjoy many titles ranging from Nier Automata to other important deliveries of Final fantasy or the same Dragon Quest XI.

With this level of negotiations and knowing that Final Fantasy VII Remake was already in Playstation plus, It would not sound unreasonable to expect the surprise of seeing this Square Enix title on the Xbox Game Pass service, especially if we take into account the relationship between the two companies.

Now, we also have to wait until we see if Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade reaches PC and on what platform it is published. This is where you can enter the discussion between each other will be on Epic Games or Steam. We can only wait and pay close attention to what is announced in the coming months.

