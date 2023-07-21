Do you remember Massimo Catalano, the philosopher of the obvious, from “Those of the night”, the cult program by Renzo Arbore? He became famous in the 80s with concepts like “Better to be young, beautiful, rich and healthy than old, ugly, poor and sick”. Or: “It is better to marry a rich, beautiful and intelligent woman than an ugly, poor and stupid woman”.

A lot of time has passed and perhaps for this reason his self-evident sentences have been forgotten: we witnessed the collective astonishment at the story of Giuseppe Napoli, 28, a newly graduated mechanical engineer who chose to work for Lamborghini by refusing to go and teach in a school.

It is true that teaching is noble and that it has a very important social role, but why is it surprising if a young boy chooses to work for one of the most prestigious car manufacturers on the planet rather than being shot at in class? Why such a fuss if a young engineer prefers to work in the composite materials sector to the insults of the students?

Naples itself, interviewed by Repubblica, explained that “teaching, from an economic point of view, would be a significant step backwards. After just four years, I manage to earn even 2,400-2,600 euros a month. In school, and I see it with my uncle who teaches, I notice that despite the effort the salary increases slowly and the figure of the teacher is now easily offended by the first kid who wants to be funny with his classmates. And finally it seems to me that the road to access the chair in a stable manner is too long: insecurity, teaching qualification, competition. It almost seems like a lottery to me. In the private sector everything is much faster: interview and hiring”.

Said and done: the young engineer who had just graduated immediately had his first job: junior manager at Fiat in the suspension sector. Then he moved to Lamborghini as a consultant for composite materials. Perhaps Naples was just wrong in saying what all engineers think.

However, for clarity, let’s reformulate the concept as Catalano would have done: “It is better to work, well paid, in an emblazoned company that also gives prestige to the curriculum rather than living in poverty by being precarious and aspiring to a public position in a school”.