The expert: «Imagine an organism that has to manage nutrients, that is to say digest them, absorb them, transport them, metabolise them and store them. If the nutrients arrive in installments, it is easier to manage them»

Those who support a few large meals argue that eating every three hours or so, dividing the diet into 4-5 meals, repeatedly continues to stimulate insulin and remains constantly in a postprandial state. This would be inconvenient as counter-island hormones and above all autophagy are never activated. On the other hand, however, I understand that by dividing meals, there is less impact on blood sugar and metabolism in general. So can we say that there can be advantages in both approaches?

He answers Andrea Ghisellidirector of the 1st level Master in Food Science and Applied Dietetics, Unitelma Sapienza, Rome (GO TO THE FORUM)

In the meantime, it is necessary to agree on the many and few meals. Many are generally considered 6 or more, while for a few we mean 2-3. There are three things to take into consideration: what you eat, how much and how often and finally when. Obviously the lion's share goes to the what and how much, but the frequency and when also play a role. The speech that more meals do not give way to counter-island hormones to act does not hold up for two reasons: the first is that not all meals stimulate insulin and therefore if one of those meals is made of dried fruit or steak and salad, inulin is stimulated little or not at all. But the second reason is more important: let's say a big meal, let's say 1,000 caloriesyou stimulate 100 molecules of insulin for a couple of hours.

Another equal meal 8 hours apart will re-stimulate another 100 insulin molecules which will disappear in a couple of hours. So there will be 4 hours of high insulin production and 20 hours of fasting, during which the counter-island hormones will be activated. Now instead we make 4 meals of 500 kcal which will obviously produce 50 insulin molecules which will last an hour. We would therefore have 4 hours of insulin presence and 20 without. Is there a difference? None, if not a fact that I bring to your reflection: imagine an organism that has to manage the nutrients that come from food, that is to say digest them, absorb them, transport them, metabolise them and store them. If the nutrients arrive in installments, it’s much easier to manage them, isn’t it?