Samsung could be very close to announcing the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24, its flagship device that will compete in the global market with the iPhone and other leaders in the world of smartphones.

It is before this prediction that many users of the brand have questioned whether it is a good choice to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, his version S22 or wait a few months for the release of the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Although doubts always arise before the arrival of something extraordinary. The truth is that both S22 and S23 Ultra are excellent options to buy even before the soon launch of the S24, this due to the great technology that they have despite their age.

In the case of Samsung Galaxy S22 We are talking about an innovative cell phone in every way, since it came to take the leadership of the brand after the death of the mythical Galaxy Note.

S22 has amazing design and amazing features compared to its predecessors. It has a brighter screen with resolution QHD+ 3,080 X 1,440qIt offers us vibrant images full of color and sharpness.

Also, this cell phone has the same memory capacity as current devices Samsung S, since we can buy it in versions of 8GB+ 128GB up to 12GB + 1TB. In addition to this, this smartphone has high-resolution cameras that are a multiple system of 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP.

In addition to all of the above, you should consider that buying a lower version than the current one is more accessible, since it is priced at up to 20 thousand pesos less than the 2023 series.

Samsung Galaxy S22/ Telcel

On the other hand, we have Samsung Galaxy S23 the latest generation flagship device from the Korean manufacturer. This cell phone has similar characteristics to the S22a, but with some additions that make it look like a more robust device equipped with the best technology.

This can be easily seen in its processor, which is a Snapdragon 8 GEN 2 for Galaxy, hardware that gives the device unmatched speed.

Samsung Galaxy S23/ Telcel

Likewise, this characteristic can also be seen reflected in all its sections such as the photographic one, which gives us a resolution of 200MP that allows us to capture high quality photos even in the most complicated environments.