The signs said their names were Javier Milei and Sergio Massa: two fifty-somethings on a stage. The stage was dark, with that dark shine of cheap records, the dark background decorated with scattered, fugitive white stripes, the tantrum of a child who is not allowed to use other colors. Those scratches shouldn’t be a metaphor.

The fifty-somethings wore similar dark suits, although the one on the left was a little big, badly cut, as if bought on occasion; The other, on the other hand, was a little picture: someone who worries and takes care of himself. They both had light blue shirts and dark ties: the sad uniform of a serious person. And they were there, standing at their lecterns, trying to convince millions of people that I – and not he – should govern them. It must be difficult to talk for a couple of hours proclaiming that I am the best.

Although now the premises have changed. There were times when electoral debates consisted of overwhelming the opponent with ideas, words, empathy that demonstrated that whoever exhibited them had to govern. But, ultimately, in keeping with the times, it is not about showing how good one is but how bad the other is. Almost everyone practices it: few, with the enthusiasm and expectations of Messrs. Massa and Milei, the Argentine candidates.

(Each one wanted to show the viewers that the other is a disaster. Never have two presidential candidates been so right: perhaps, in that circumstance, a tie could be declared and they could be sent both to manage the Sandwich Islands and seek, for Argentina, any solution.)

And yet, if it was about showing himself better than the next person, one of them more than fulfilled it. If both fifty-somethings had landed minutes before one or two UFOs, if their audience of five or six million people had never seen them before, the fifty-something on the right – Sergio Massa – would have won by scandal. He spoke well, he cornered the fifty-year-old on the left – Javier Milei – with questions that he did not know how to answer, he enunciated concrete, understandable projects, he finished all his interventions in the right time: it was clear that he had prepared them with effort and care, and that he knew how to deliver them.

While the one on the left stammered, he repeated two or three repeated accusations about the “loud and liar politicians” and “their porous hands” and “he who does them pays” and “social justice is a theft from the State” but, In general, he talked about what the other fifty-year-old wanted and couldn’t get him to talk about what would have been better for him. His words also hurt the ears: “Look, I’m going to tell you something. A competitive economy like the one I propose, by being fiscally competitive, by being labor competitive, is in a position to compete. What happens is that, do you know what happens? It happens that…” And he – he, an economist – systematically confused the word trade with the word commercialize. Because he couldn’t, he couldn’t even decide whether or not he addressed his opponent on a familiar basis. Or, better yet: he addressed you in phrases learned by heart, he addressed you when he improvised with difficulty. And he tried two or three populist metaphors that didn’t work, like blaming Johan Cruyff for the German team’s goals against Argentina in the ’74 World Cup, those nonsense. He seemed very clumsy, with nothing to develop, compared to the other fifty-year-old who had learned everything, who said it with aplomb, who looked at him with contempt and reminded him of his worst proposals: tariffing education, freeing weapons, breaking relations with Brazil and China – the main trading partners –, sell human organs, dismantle the retirement system, withdraw subsidies from public services. What the crypto-mileist media calls “the campaign of fear” and which is, in reality, the exposure of all those characteristics of Milei that millions of people, filled with logical hatred, insist on ignoring.

But last night the UFOs were out of order. Javier Milei and Sergio Massa had arrived at the debate in their hyper-vigilated cars, after many months of campaigns and many years of exposure to the public, in a country where everything is going wrong, where Massa is part of the group that sank it and is now directing the economic disaster. , where Milei presents himself as an outsider who has nothing to do with the shipwreck but with those hatreds that the shipwreck provokes.

Therefore, despite his dialectical victory, it is not at all clear that Massa has managed to make people forget that he is one of those responsible Peronists – and, therefore, attract more support. And, worse, perhaps that same victory is irritating to many, it deprives him of his votes: no, this is another one of those verses that can convince you that cold water is hot. Perhaps Milei’s extraordinary clumsiness has even functioned as a sales argument: he is not one of them, he is sincere, he is authentic, you see that he speaks like people. Perhaps, then, the argument of Milei’s biggest voter has prevailed – excuse me for not telling you the name but I can’t; If they think wrong, they will be right – that he says that the good thing about his candidate is that he knows nothing about governing and has no power to do anything. How many Argentines are willing to vote for someone whose greatest merit is his lack of preparation and political strength and his inability to lead a State? How many will think that this would be their greatest revenge against this “caste” of politicians that brought us here? And how many, on the other hand, prefer a ready, prepared structure capable of leading a State with terrible results?

That’s what’s at stake this Sunday. If this debate served any purpose, it was to make it perfectly clear. No one will be able to say that they believed that; Now, millions will work with their consciences to see what they prefer: the ineptitude of a fanatic, the tricks of an opportunist. The choice is not easy at all; The brooches to cover the nose are already missing in specialized stores but the Argentines, as always, will manage to tie them with wire.

