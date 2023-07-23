Christian Nodal He is one of the most recognized singers in the genre. regional mexican in recent times, who is living one of the most important stages of his life, the arrival of his first child.

The artist born in Caborca, sonorousannounced several months ago that it will become father for the first time next to the successful Argentine rapper, cazzuand although the gender of the baby is not known, it is a highly anticipated moment for them and their fans.

Christian Nodal has been so enthusiastic that he even revealed that he is willing to remove the tattoos on his face so that his son knows him without any obstruction.

For his part, cazzu she has been too proud of her pregnancy and has boasted his changes with daring lookswhile the interpreter of ‘bottle after bottle‘ He has shown himself mature and committed to the paternity.

However, some recent statements by Nodal caused a stir on social networks after he revealed who his platonic love was before he met cazzumaking it clear that he has always felt attracted to the great figures of music.

According to the 24-year-old artist, mon laferte she had been his muse and inspiration in the past, regardless of the fact that she is 16 years older than him, since he assures that he was attracted to older women.

But that’s not all, everything took an unexpected turn after Christian Nodal will call mon laferte his “wife”, which caused the Chilean artist to feel uncomfortable, so when she met him, she questioned what he said, because it could be his mother.

It should be noted that before he found love in Cazzu, Christian Nodal had a couple of romances with other talented women, such as carolina rios 27 years old, Mariana Ríos, 36 and Belinda 33 years old.

