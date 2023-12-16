The question of whether it is bad to eat a lot before going to sleep cannot be answered, because the saying “eat breakfast like a king, eat like a prince and have dinner like a beggar”, according to the latest studies and if we look at the maintenance of the weight, is no longer as clear evidence as was previously thought. It is true that a large dinner can make digestion heavier and more difficult, making rest unrefreshing. But it depends on several issues such as, for example, what you eat (if there is a lot of protein, if there is a lot of fat, etc.). Furthermore, you cannot give an answer that works for everyone because it will depend on each person, their biological rhythms and what we know as chrononutrition, which is the study of nutrition based on these biological rhythms.

There are people who are evening people and others who are morning people. And that means that the answer to the question is that it depends on the metabolism of each individual and how their digestive process occurs. In food we can generalize less and less. We already know, for example, that the old theory that eating too much dinner causes weight gain is not supported by the latest studies. A recent one, for example, analyzed the difference in weight loss in people who ate a lot of breakfast and then ate less throughout the day, compared to other people who ate very little breakfast and ate more throughout the day, and whose most important intake was at night. : Weight gain was practically the same in both groups. This shows us that, in weight loss, it is not crucial when you eat. What it does seem is that it influences appetite and the feeling of satiety. A larger breakfast seems to decrease appetite hormones and increase satiety hormones, more than when the largest meal is eaten at dinner time.

But what we already know is that, in nutrition, we have to go for personalization: the metabolic response is going to be different between one person and another, as is the rate of hormone production.

So in answer to the question I will say that if the person you tell us about in your email (who eats an abundance of dinner) before going to bed is fine, there is no problem. You also tell us that, just before dinner, you go to the gym for two hours every day, and that means you expend significant energy, so you need to compensate for that expense.

It has long been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But breakfast is nothing more than breaking the fast. And it depends on each person, whether a hearty breakfast may work better for them or not. We are seeing it with intermittent fasting in which the schedules for eating are changed. Those general rules that we had been recommending have become outdated. What we know now is that a study must be done on each person and, depending on the response they have, their chronobiological rhythms, their schedules and how they feel emotionally, the nutritional recommendation should be one or the other. It is something much more complex than adding and subtracting calories.

It also has a lot of influence if it is still in the growth process, if it has a greater need for input, or how its digestive process works. Radically saying that it is bad to eat a large meal just before going to bed is harmful, and I believe that with current knowledge in nutrition it cannot be done.

María José Castro Alija She is a doctor of medicine, an expert in nutrition and a professor at the University of Valladolid.

Question sent via email byAlfredo Martinez

Coordination and writing: Victoria Toro

We respond is a weekly scientific consultation, sponsored by the Dr. Antoni Esteve Foundation and the L'Oréal-Unesco 'For Women in Science' program, which answers readers' questions about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, members of AMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), who answer these questions.

