Gabriel Soto tried to be impartial regarding Geraldine Bazán’s alleged affair with Giovanni Medinabecause the media approached him at the airport where they asked him what his opinion was regarding the new gossip and for many he answered in the best way.

And it is that Gabriel Soto For a long time now we have limited ourselves to talking about Geraldine Bazan only when he considers it necessary or it is something related to his daughters, but on this occasion he indicated that he did not know about said gossip, but he made it clear that If she is happy everything is fine.

“It’s not my turn to comment on Geraldine’s personal life, but as long as she is well and happy and as long as my daughters are well and happy, now I really wish her all the happiness,” commented Gabriel Soto for the program El Gordo y la Flaca. , making it clear that everything is fine.

“Ayyy nooo, she has a lot of class, for that type of man”, “Good answer, he made it clear after he treated his daughters well, there is no problem”, “I can’t believe she is too much of a woman for that guy, I don’t care.” “I don’t like anything that looks good,” they write on social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Gabriel Soto He has had a romance with Irina Baeva for a couple of years and a lot has been said about the wedding they postponed, as there was always a lot of controversy.

