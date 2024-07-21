Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

Press Split

A strange discovery under a car hood has stirred up an online community. A dried-up object poses a mystery – is it a living being?

Munich – Unexpected noises and strange smells from the car are always alarming. When you open the engine compartment, you can expect, in the worst case, to find something that definitely doesn’t belong there. Sometimes you find a bird or a fox. But the discovery of a Facebook-User recently was an exceptional case.

Mark Benecke’s Facebook post: What is the strange discovery in the engine compartment?

A user shared a strange discovery in a Facebook post with the renowned biologist and forensic scientist Dr. Mark Benecke. He, in turn, published the mysterious image that the user had attached and made it available for discussion to his community.

As with a recent horror discovery posted in a ball pit, the community was eager to name the unusual find. Reactions ranged from speculation to jokes and serious guesses. And although the exact nature of the find remained unclear at first, the discussion provided plenty of entertainment in the comments.

Mysterious discovery: animal or plant?

The user wrote alongside the photo of the discovery: “Hi Mark, I made a strange discovery under my hood today. What could it be? A dried lizard? A mushroom? Google doesn’t return any results. Maybe the community knows more? Best wishes, Jessi.”

The post immediately drew numerous comments, ranging from serious identification attempts to humorous remarks. One user suggested, “This could be an octopus mushroom, but I’m not sure.” Another joked, “This looks like the ears of a Playboy bunny that got run over.”

Mysterious material under the hood

One user speculated that it could be “old magnolia blossoms.” One user was particularly amusing when he commented, “Oh no, it’s Patrick” – a reference to the cartoon character Patrick Star from Spongebob Squarepants, suggesting that it could be a stolen starfish. But starfish live in the sea, how could one get under a car hood?

A professional botanist or zoologist could provide clarity by closely examining the photo and possible samples. It remains to be seen whether the user will receive a definitive answer to her mystery. One thing is certain: this will not be the last unusual discovery that plunges the Facebook community into detective work. (ls)