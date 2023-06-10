Angela Aguilarthe young singer who has become one of the most represented artists in the genre regional mexicancaused a stir on social networks after sharing a Photography with his maternal grandmother.

It was through the Instagram platform where the interpreter of ‘what agony‘ He published the postcard where he poses next to his grandmother, whom he calls ‘daddy‘ of love

The mother of aneliz alvarez and 19-year-old grandmother of the artist, he was born in Argentinawhich confirms that Angela’s expression months ago about her Argentine roots is true.

And it is that the talented daughter of Pepe Aguilar caused countless reactions in networks for the photograph with his ‘Tata’, because during the world past he received strong criticism for the comments he made regarding a match of the Argentine national teamsince he showed love for that country and its roots.

The post on the social network where Ángela Aguilar appears very smiling with her 80-year-old grandmother reflects nothing more than immense love and connection between the two, and regardless of the accusations, she proudly shows her Argentine roots, as well as the presence that her grandmother has in her life.

For those who do not remember, the beautiful singer opened a debate on social networks for supporting the Argentina team during the soccer world cup, feeling proud and indicating that she was a percentage Mexican and another Argentine.

