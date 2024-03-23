Home page World

It stays light longer in the evening. This is an effect of the time change. If you are unsure how the pointer is turned, you can remember a mnemonic.

Munich – Sometimes time flies and the days seem to go by faster than usual. When the clocks change from winter to summer time, this feeling can be felt even more clearly. After all, an hour is lost for a day – for some people this even leads to a kind of “mini jet lag”. In March 2024, this day in Germany falls on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024. But do the hands have to be turned forward or back? There is always confusion here. Little mnemonics are a big help.

Time change in March 2024: In which direction does the pointer have to be turned?

The change to summer time awaits us in March. The last weekend of the month marks the time when the hands have to be adjusted again. Analogue watches require a manual change, while smartphones or radio-controlled watches carry out this process automatically.

When is the changeover to summer time? On the night of March 30th to 31st.

Is the clock turned forward or back? The hand is turned forward one hour, from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.

What are the consequences of the time change? Easter Sunday only has 23 hours in 2024. It stays light longer in the evening.

Many people want the time change to be abolished – but no agreement can be reached

For years, surveys have shown that the time change has met with little enthusiasm in many European countries. In 2018, the EU initiated an online survey. The evaluation showed that 84 percent of the approximately 4.6 million respondents – including three million from Germany – were in favor of an end to the time change. The majority preferred permanent summer time. A professor explained what an end to the time change would mean in conversation with the editorial network IPPEN.MEDIA.

Although the European Union also wants to abolish the time change, there is no agreement among the member states. So it may still take some time until that happens. Until then, some memory aids can make the time change procedure easier.

Mnemonics to help with the time change: It can be that simple

Probably the simplest memory aid relates to garden furniture. They will in the summer before put the door. In winter the furniture goes back inside back placed.

put the door. In winter the furniture goes back inside placed. The way the time change works is similar to a thermometer: the temperatures are plus in summer (=turn the hand forward), in winter they are minus (=turn the hand back).

A mnemonic also exists in Great Britain. The following four words “spring forward, fall back” are known in the English language. The proverb can be translated in two ways: “Spring forward, autumn back” or “jump forward, fall back.”

